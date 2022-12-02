7 mistakes people make when using a microwave

Using a microwave oven can offer the convenience you need to heat foods or drinks in no time. But while they seem easy enough to use, there may be some mistakes you never knew you were making when using a microwave.

Similar to putting the wrong things in the microwave, these common errors could ruin your microwave. In addition, not using your appliance correctly could cost you money on expensive repairs or a new microwave altogether.

So, before you press the ‘start’ button, find out some microwave mistakes you never knew you were making, and avoid a potential disaster.

1. Not covering your food while heating

Not covering foods is one of the most common mistakes we tend to make. Not only will this leave messy food splatters inside your microwave, but it also causes foods to heat unevenly.

This can result in foods being cold in some spots and hot in others, which can be unsafe to eat. Covering foods with a microwave-safe lid or a cover will assist in heat distribution and retain moisture. Plus, it will save you from having to clean it all the time.

2. Using the wrong cover

If you do use a cover, be sure to check that it’s labelled, ‘microwave-proof’, and safe to use. Certain plastics can be harmful to use in the microwave, as they could leak poisonous toxins into foods at such a high heat. Some might also melt and deform, too. So always check covers before you make use of them.

3. Heating foods in the wrong type of container

We often think that we can reheat take-out food in its original containers, but this should not be. Aluminum foil containers are particularly hazardous as once exposed to microwaves, this will reflect the heat, causing the metal to burn rapidly and potentially ignite. In addition, styrofoam and certain types of plastics can melt or release chemicals and contaminate foods. If in doubt, transfer your food to heat-proof glass, ceramic containers, or any other microwavable dish.

4. Putting ‘exploding’ foods in the microwave

Not all foods can be heated in a microwave, and can often ‘explode’ to create messy results. Foods such as hot (spicy) peppers, eggs, whole potatoes, and hot dogs are all known to explode at high temperatures, and can even catch fire in the microwave. Tomato pasta sauce, in particular, has a thick consistency, making it difficult for the steam beneath the surface to escape. This is why you’ll usually hear it pop or see it splatter everywhere after you’ve heated your spaghetti dishes. It’s always best to heat exploding foods in a pot on the cooker.

5. Using the wrong power setting

While many of us simply press a button to heat our foods, many don’t adjust the power levels. Using the right power setting for different foods will give you better results. If not, it will default to ‘high’ and won’t evenly heat all food types, leaving it with cold and hot spots. Try to use a lower power level when heating foods to ensure even and consistent results.





6. Not cleaning often

When was the last time you deep-cleaned your microwave? Quite often, we’ll leave a spill or spatter to wipe up later, but never get around to it. Just like our other kitchen appliances, it’s vital to regularly clean a microwave properly to get rid of grime and grease. Leaving food splatters in your microwave slows down cooking time.

7. Buying the wrong microwave

With so many microwaves available, it can be tricky to know which one is suitable for your home. Buying the wrong microwave for your needs is a common mistake. Things like making sure it fits in your space correctly, or whether the capacity can hold your giant dinner plates are essential.

Nowadays, many microwaves come with a range of features including ‘sensor cooking’, which automatically controls the cooking time. So always research the model of the microwave, specs, power, reliability, and any extra features before you buy.

