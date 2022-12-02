5 ways to remove the burnt smell from food

Cooking sometimes results in accidents. The end result is burnt dishes that can make you hungry. If only the bottom of the dish is burned, follow these steps to remove the burnt smell from food.

1. Cut out the burned part

In case a particular piece of meat, vegetable, or any food is burned during cooking, simply cut out that part from the entire dish. By doing so, you can avoid spoiling the entire dish.

2. Use potatoes

In the case of burned food, potatoes can save the day. Potatoes are known to absorb the flavours and odour of a dish. You can peel and roughly cut some potatoes into the burned food Add them to the pot and simmer the dish gently for some time. Remove and discard the potatoes.

3. ​Add acidic element

If the food is slightly burnt, add acidic ingredients and balance the flavour. You can choose from lemon juice, vinegar, white wine, red wine, or tomatoes, depending on the dish.

4. Change the pot

If you were cooking on the stovetop and only the bottom of the pot got burned, immediately tip the food out into a clean pot. Do not scrape off any of the food stuck to the bottom of the first pot.

5. Use creamy products

Sometimes, a little creaminess can mask a burnt flavor. This fix is best for saucy foods or those containing gravy. Depending on your recipe, try adding a few tablespoons of one of the following:

Milk Plain yoghurt Cream Butter Coconut cream

