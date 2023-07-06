Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed gratitude to all Nigerians for their support and ceaseless prayers for his full recovery and return to good health, saying “your prayers have been a soothing balm to me to continue service to the people.”

Akeredolu stated this in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who said the display of genuine affection and solidarity has been the elixir sustaining his determination to be back on his feet.

The statement stated that “the unprecedented display of genuine affection and solidarity has been a soothing balm and the reinvigorating elixir sustaining his determination, not only to stand on his feet but also to continue his service to the people.

”The Governor thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and members of his team, all party leaders, his brother Governors and the members of the State House of Assembly for their support.

“He is in high spirits and expects to join the people of the State as soon as his doctors consider it expedient.”

Meanwhile, the Organised Labour in the state on Thursday, advised the recuperating governor of the state, Akeredolu, to take his time to rest and recover fully before resuming duty.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the leadership of the union, which include, chairmen of NLC, JNC and TUC, Comrade Oladele Victor Amoko, Olapade Ademola and Clement Fatuase respectively, telling the governor to give himself more time to rest and fully recover.

The workers in the state expressed their gratitude to God for His unwavering grace and healing bestowed upon the governor.

The statement said: “We are delighted to receive the news of the swift recovery of our esteemed governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His unwavering grace and healing bestowed upon our dedicated governor.

“The Organised Labour in Ondo State remains committed to interceding on behalf of the governor. We express our profound appreciation for the governor’s unwavering love and dedication to the workers and people of the Sunshine State.

“Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritize rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties.





“We understand his inclination to resume work promptly due to his strong work ethic, but we implore him to allow himself more time to rest and fully recover.

“It is evident that the state is functioning smoothly without hindrance during the governor’s absence. Although we miss his competent administrative decisions and interventions, we are confident in his imminent safe return.

“We call upon every citizen and resident of the state to continue to pray for our governor’s well-being. He has proven to be the finest governor in recent times, and we stand firmly beside him, providing unwavering support to his administration until the end.”

