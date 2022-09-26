7 burnt in Lagos auto accident

Seven people, including a child, died, on Sunday, in an auto accident that occurred around the Iyana Oworo axis of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA ) confirmed the Sunday incident and added that the driver of the bus and three female adults, who escaped with varying degrees of burnt were rescued.

Tribune Online gathered that the deceased persons were occupants of a fully loaded commercial bus heading to the Island of Lagos State.

The bus was said to have been engulfed in the wildfire, which completely burnt it, resulting in the death of the passengers.

Permanent secretary, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu in a statement, on Sunday evening, said upon arrival at the scene, a commercial bus of 14 passenger Mazda with registration number KJA 699 GY was discovered to have been gutted with fire.

“Further investigation gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occurred due to recklessness and overspeeding by the driver which resulted in the fire with 12 passengers trapped.”

Oke-Osanyintolu also added that “Fortunately, the driver escaped with some burns, 3 female adults were rescued and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital while a male adult was attended to by LASAMBUS at the scene.”





He, however, confirmed that “Unfortunately 7 victims were burnt to death (4 female, 2 male adults and 1 male child ) in the bus.” The LASEMA boss also added that “All the remains have been bagged by the agency’s LRT paramedics, LASAMBUS officials and handed over to SEHMU.”

The incident created serious traffic gridlock on the road for a long period of time before emergency responders cleared the road of the wreckage of the burnt vehicle.