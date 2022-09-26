Kogi govt ban dumping of refuse in unauthorized places

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Government has banned the dumping of refuse in unauthorized places across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Government said anyone found guilty will be jailed for three months or pay an option of a fine gulping N25,000.00.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment Hon. Victor Omafaiye disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the new Kogi State Sanitation and Environmental Health Law of 2022 signed by Governor Yahaya Bello recently will be implemented with immediate effect.

Omofaiye warned the general public to desist from dumping waste on the road median, public drainages, open spaces or any unauthorized places besides the designated spots in the metropolis.

“Landlords and Landladies as a matter of urgency should provide toilets in their houses to prevent open defecation across the state. The new Kogi State Sanitation and Environmental Health Law of 2022 stipulates a fine of N25,000.00 or 3 months imprisonment for anyone caught violating this new law.

“Cleanliness they say is next to godliness, the duty of every citizen is to clean his/her environment by cutting overgrown weeds, desilt the drainages and dumping their waste in Government approved spots for final collection and disposal.

“Shop owners, hawkers, landlords, tenants and the general public take note and do the needful. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. Let us be environmentally disciplined to prevent diseases, floods and other preventable health challenges,” he warned.

