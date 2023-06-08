It was all joy and celebration for the juvenile wing of the Celestial Church worldwide as the Christian body celebrated its juvenile anniversary in style.

In Nigeria, Celestial Diary, a media brand, threw up exciting moments for children with heartwarming gifts and a show of love to commemorate the Juvenile Harvest of celestial churches in Lagos.

Led by Elijah Jinadu, the event not only involved the distribution of free white garment “sutanas” but also featured a captivating concert that showcased exceptional talent within the celestial community.

The Juvenile Harvest holds tremendous significance in celestial churches as it represents gratitude for the bountiful harvest season and serves as a testament to the faithful’s devotion to God. Recognizing the importance of this occasion, Celestial Diary aimed to enhance the celebration by offering complimentary white garment sutanas, which are traditional clothing items worn during special religious events.

Guided by Elijah Jinadu, a respected figure within the celestial community, Celestial Diary planned and executed the outreach efforts.

Known for his unwavering commitment to the community, Jinadu’s leadership was instrumental in ensuring the resounding success of the initiative.

However, the outreach initiative went beyond the mere distribution of sutanas. In order to enrich the festive atmosphere and showcase the artistic talents within the celestial community, Celestial Diary organized a captivating concert. This concert served as a platform to celebrate and appreciate the diverse range of talents present among celestial artistes.

Addressing the occasion, Jinadu expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We wanted to create an unforgettable experience for the celestial churches during this Juvenile Harvest celebration. By providing free sutanas and organizing a concert, we aimed to amplify the joy and showcase the immense talent within our community. It is a testament to the unity and creativity that thrives among us.”

The concert featured a variety of spellbinding performances, including soulful gospel singers, energetic dance routines, captivating spoken word artists, and skilled instrumentalists. Attendees were mesmerized by the exceptional performances and expressed their deep appreciation for the opportunity to witness such remarkable talent.

