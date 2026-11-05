How to check your name on Army’s 2026 short service shortlist

The Nigerian Army has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 50/2027 Selection Board exercise.

Applicants who participated in the recruitment exercise can now check their status on the Army’s official recruitment portal following an announcement on its X account on Thursday.

The shortlisted candidates are expected to participate in the selection exercise scheduled to hold from November 23 to December 11, 2026, at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna.

For applicants seeking to confirm their status, here is a step-by-step guide on how to check their names on the shortlist.

How to check your name on the Nigerian Army shortlist

Step 1: Visit the official recruitment portal

Open your internet browser and visit the Nigerian Army recruitment website at https://nashortservice.army.mil.ng.

Step 2: Locate the shortlist announcement

Look for the notification or link relating to the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 50/2027 Selection Board shortlist.

Step 3: Open the shortlisted candidates’ list

Click on the relevant link to access the list of successful applicants. Follow any instructions provided on the portal.

Step 4: Search for your name

Carefully check the published list for your name or other identifying details. Ensure that the information matches the details you provided during registration.

Step 5: Confirm reporting instructions

If your name appears on the shortlist, read the accompanying instructions carefully. Take note of the reporting date, venue and other requirements for the selection exercise.

The Nigerian Army has directed shortlisted candidates to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna State, from November 23, 2026.

The selection exercise will end on December 11, 2026.

Candidates are expected to come with original copies of their submitted credentials, including:

Educational certificates.

Birth certificate or age declaration.

Certificate of state of origin.

National Identification Number (NIN) slip.

Bank Verification Number (BVN) slip.

Properly signed photo-slips.

Duly completed guarantor forms.

The Army has also advised candidates to prepare for the medical, physical and interview assessments that form part of the selection process.

What is the Nigerian Army SSCC programme?

The Short Service Combatant Commission programme provides qualified Nigerian civilians and serving military personnel with an opportunity to become commissioned officers in the Nigerian Army.

Successful candidates are trained for commissioning into the Combat Arms, comprising Infantry and Armour, and Combat Support Arms, including Artillery, Engineers, Signals and Intelligence.

According to the Army, candidates who successfully complete the training are typically commissioned as Second Lieutenants under a 15-year short service commission.

Important warning to applicants

The Nigerian Army has warned applicants against unofficial websites, recruitment agents and individuals demanding payment for services connected with the exercise.

It stressed that all stages of the recruitment process are free and urged candidates to disregard anyone requesting money in exchange for shortlisting, assistance or guaranteed selection.

Applicants are advised to rely solely on the official recruitment portal, https://nashortservice.army.mil.ng, for authentic information and further updates.