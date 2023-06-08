Grammy nominee and Africa’s rising Afrobeat singer, Mádé Kuti, is set to make his debut at Good Village on Victoria Island, Lagos. This is coming after his return from several band tours and rehearsals with The Movement band.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The show is being packaged by FK Management after yearnings from fans on the Lagos Island territories that include Obalende, Iru, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah and Epe.

In his words, Made noted, “We are bringing the shrine to the Island. It’s all for Afrobeat and humanity. I can’t wait to perform for the Island audience who have been yearning for my performance with The Movement band,” he said.

Made’s last single, which was composed, arranged, and authored by the young grandson of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was produced by GMK and Sodi Marciszewer, who recorded, mixed, or produced his grandfather’s last six albums.

After his last release of a new single entitled ‘No more wars,’ via Partisan Records, Mádé has been busy getting himself closer to the fans with shows and performances in The African Shrine and other parts of the world.

The young Made Kuti had been determined in his pursuit of taking Afrobeat to a greater height after the performances and achievements of his uncle, Seun Kuti, his father, Femi Kuti and grandfather Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums





On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…