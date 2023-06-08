In line with its mental awareness drive, a non-profit, ‘Speak Up Now’, an initiative of AMANI Health aimed at enhancing the well-being of children, recently visited the Lagos Correctional Centres in Onike and Idi-Araba.

During the visit, the ‘Speak Up Now’ team carried out different activities with the boys, including counselling sessions to help address other mental health challenges the boys face at the centre.

They also provided the boys with educational materials aligned with the mental health awareness drive.

The campaign train then berthed at the Lagos Special Correctional Center in Idi-Araba for Girls.

There, the Speak Up Now team counselled girls who have been through different forms of abuse, addiction and behavioural challenges.

Therapists and counsellors from AMANI Health assisted the ‘Speak Up Naija’ team with counselling sessions for all the girls.

The campaign from the two centres, the team said, emphasises the importance of prioritising the mental health of minors and highlights Amani Health’s commitment to supporting children’s emotional, psychological, academic, and social growth.

‘‘The decision to focus on correctional centres as part of the campaign stems from alarming statistics indicating a rise in children’s mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, academic difficulties, abuse, sexual violence, and suicide.

Amani Health believes it can lay the foundation for a positive future for children through early intervention and education for a brighter future for our children,’’ said Fasuyi Oluwarotimi, co-founder of AMANI Health.

Beyond visiting correctional centres, Mr Oluwarotimi also urged schools, and religious centres, where children primarily spend their time, to equip kids with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate their emotions effectively.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating, “Together, we can create a supportive environment where children thrive and flourish.”

Since launching the Speak Up Now campaign in March 2023, Amani Health has visited several private schools within Lagos and collaborated with the Lagos State government on the mental health education awareness drive.





