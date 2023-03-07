Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Area Traditional Council in Kogi State, Oba (Dr) Solomon Dele Owoniyi has said that the outcome of the recent presidential election signaled the countrywide endorsement of the values that mark out the Tinubu brand in the Nigerian political space.

Those values, he said included hard work, consistency, tolerance, accommodation and commitment.

Oba Owoniyi said this in a letter of congratulations he sent to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election.

The monarch, who said he wrote on behalf of the traditional rulers and the entire people of Okunland said the people of the area were delighted at Tinubu’s success at the polls which he said was evidence of a general appreciation of his contributions to the struggle against military dictatorship and the enthronement of sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect, the Obaro said, had reassured Nigerians that the nation would indeed be entering into the realm of renewed hope and the onset of genuine efforts at rebuilding the fallen walls of the nation.

Oba Owoniyi, who assured the President-elect of the loyalty and unflinching support of the traditional rulers and the people of Okunland, prayed that God would grant him the strength and good health he needed to pilot the nation’s affairs.

The Obaro also prayed that the dawning of the Tinubu era would usher in peace, prosperity growth and development for the land and people of Nigeria.