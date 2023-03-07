Segun Kasali – Lagos

Various Stakeholders in the Education Sector and Industry in Ogun State have thrown their weight behind the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his re-election bid as the Governor of the State.

The Stakeholders, which include the Chairmen of the State Chapters of the All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Association for Formidable Education Development (AFED), Trade Union Congress (TUC), League of Muslim Schools Proprietors (LEAMPs) and Parents Teachers Association (PTA) gave the endorsements during the virtual meeting schedule with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo.

Speaking, the State Chairman of NUT, Comrade Abiodun Akinola, said the union was overwhelmed by the promise made and kept by the Governor and appreciated the government for always relating with them as partners in progress, adding that the union would continue to give necessary backing to the government in it developmental strides. He promised to canvass his members to vote for the Governor as he seek re-election into his office.

The State Chairman TUC, Comrade Akeem Lasisi, and his ASUSS counterpart, Comrade Dr. Felix Agbesanwo, commended the Governor for the fulfilled promises, lauding him for always ensuring that the Ogun takes a lead in the comity of States, particularly with the many feats recorded in the education sector, assuring that the teachers in the State would do all within their capacities to ensure his return as the Governor and be more devoted to their duties to lift the standard of education.

In their addresses, the Chairmen of the Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED) Abeokuta South Unit, Otegbade Adeniyi, and League of Muslim Schools Proprietors, Ustaadh AbdulAzeez Ajibola said, “we have gotten the fact that everyone sees the good works of the governor in the State and I want to assure you ma, that our members, friends, family, and teachers across all the Local Government Areas of the State are very much ready to cast their votes for Prince Dapo Abiodun for a second term. March 11 would be a payback time for the Governor”.

In their remarks, the Chairmen, All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Edward Adekoya, and AOPSHON, Comrade Abolade Sanusi, described Prince Abiodun as God-fearing, promise keeper, education-friendly, futuristic planner, saying voting him for the second term would be of great benefit, not only to the learners but to the citizenry at large.

Representing the Principal Generals (PGs) and Parents Teachers Association in the State, the PG, Yewa Division, Rev. Orobiyi, and Rev. Olusegun Folorunsho commended the present administration in the State led by Prince Dapo Abiodun for the technological innovations introduced to the educational system in Ogun State, saying “One Good Term, Deserves Another.”

Responding, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, who is also the Director-General of APC Women Professional Council, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, appreciated the Stakeholders for the unflinching support enjoyed by Prince Dapo Abiodun government from them, assuring that the Governor, if voted for the Second term still has a lot to do for the betterment of learners and education sector in the State.

She applauded the people for voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last Presidential Election on February 25, urging the professionals from various works of lives and electorates across the Nation to go out in their large numbers and cast their votes for all the APC candidates for them to enjoy dividends of democracy.