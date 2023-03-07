Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has released the full list of members-elect of the 10th Senate.

In the released list however, eight names are missing, as the commission noted that supplementary elections will be held in the affected senatorial districts.

The affected districts include; Enugu East, Kebbi North, Plateau Central, Sokoto East, North and South, Yobe South and Zamfara Central.

The National Assembly elections were held last Saturday, February 25, 2023, alongside the presidential election. A new set of members, however, with returning familiar faces, will sit in the legislative arm of government making up the Red and Green chambers.