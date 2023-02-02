Model and Content Creator, Suleman Alimat Sadia, aka Pride_evy, has opened up on her many modeling contracts across the Country.

She stated this on her Instagram page, where she bared her mind on how far she has come in modeling and the opportunities attached.

I started Modelling while I was in secondary school, we go to competitions, and I was winning I those outings.

As I grew, I found passion in doing it, so I opted for full-time modeling, and that’s what I’m doing today.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Modeling gives you exposure. It also opens you up for criticism, so, whichever comes, you have to accept it as part of the job’s hazard or gain.

I have lots of companies I’ve been modeling for some. We have contractual terms of two years, some one year, depending on what we agree, but I can say that the job is payable, Alimat said.