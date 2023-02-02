The Big Brother Titans edition witnessed the first set of evictions last Sunday with Sandra and Theo Thraw leaving the house. Both were introduced to the game three days after the 20 original housemates in one of Biggie’s twists. FEMI AKINYEMI spoke to the pair after leaving the House and presents excerpts of their interaction.

You seemed angry leaving the House, do you feel better today that you have gotten to the idea of not being in Biggie’s competition?

THEO: I don’t feel better at all. It is still a shocker, I never expected to get evicted so soon. I wanted to stay more. I wanted more time in the house. My experience in the house was a bit weird. So I wanted more time . I really wanted to come out of my shell. It’s really hard and I am finding it hard to adjust.

Though you spent nine days in the house, what would you say are some of your takeaway?

SANDRA: I think I learnt to be more accommodating, I learnt to accommodate and be cool with a lot of people. So it showed me the fact that I could bring a lot of people into my space. Something I didn’t know would happen.

Which of the housemates would you say you connected more with the most in the house?

THEO: I think it’s three people, Marvin, Jaypee and Yemi. I think these are the people that I can still talk to and who will be willing to listen to me after the house. So those are the people that stand for me.

If you had stayed longer in the house, do you see yourself dating any of the female housemates?





THEO: Well, I didn’t come to the house for that. But if it happened I feel Olivia or Tati. Tati was already with someone and I came later , so Olivia would have been the option.

What do you think about Yemi, Blue Aiva, Khosi’s love triangle?

SANDRA: Blue is my girl, someone that I really connected to. I think as much as I tried to not be in the mix, I was sort of in the mix. I really hope I was a good friend to Yemi. I was really on his side, but I still spoke to him about it.

You had your own short relationship in the house too, any hope for that outside the house?

SANDRA: Honestly, I don’t know, it’s about willingness. I am an open book. What you saw is what I am. If he comes out and is interested, then fine we are good either ways.

Are there things you wished you could have done better while in the house?

THEO: Yeah, definitely, maybe engage more in the house, get to know more people. But also you can’t get to know people if they’re not reciprocating. I can say I want to know you and I am not getting the same energy. So to me I wanted that energy to be reciprocated. I didn’t get that enough and that is one of the things that irritated me the most. I didn’t get the chance to connect.

What do you think about some of the budding relationships in the house?

THEO: Yemi, Khosi and Blue Aiva is a mess. I think Juicy and Yvonne can come out good and get something going.

Who do you think will win at the end?

THEO: I think it’s between Olivia and Juicy. Just the two of them. Juicy is a cool and good guy and Olivia is class, a great person.

What are the next plans for the two of you?

THEO: I am going fully into entertainment, probably going into presenting of shows and expect more music from me. Maybe fashion and modeling. Those are the few things that come into my head.

SANDRA: I’m into entertainment, I don’t think there is nothing I can’t do. I am planning on expanding my three businesses. I also host , along with acting and a vixen and model. I will just tick all my boxes.

What is your opinion of the pairing strategy employed by Big Brother?

THEO: Personally, I think the pairing favoured some people. For instance, I came in late, as well as my partner and we were paired together. So to me it was unfair on us. Had it been we were paired with those previously in the house, we would still be in the competition.