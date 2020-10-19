5 Tips to Have a Better Sleep When You Have Sensitive Skin  

It seems that we’re always on a quest to have a good night’s sleep. Many are wondering, “Why do most of us can’t get enough sleep in this generation?”. Scientifically and directly speaking, it is because sleep requires peace – mentally, physically, and emotionally.

The only escape we have amidst the noise of the real-world is our dreamland – the world which only exists when we’re asleep. Yet many of us toss and turn at night, struggling to get the sleep we deserve.

Most people are unaware of this–but one of the main reasons we struggle to put ourselves to sleep is because our skin is uncomfortable. We tend to neglect this reason because it may seem a non-issue compared to the struggles we have to think of each day. However, we must pay extra attention to it if we want to get the rest our body needs.

To make it easier for you to sleep despite your sensitive skin, continue reading!

5 Sleep Tips for People With Sensitive Skin

We’ve compiled a few tips that can help you get a good night’s sleep despite having sensitive skin. Here they are:



Sleep on a silk sheet.

Make your sleep environment comfortable. The primary role of your bedding– including the sheets and the blanket– is to make you feel as comfortable as possible while you sleep.

That’s why you must look for bedding that feels comfortable to touch. Choose one that’s made of a material that can maintain a comfortable temperature during the night.

However, you also need to keep in mind that these items come in direct contact with your skin, so you should be careful in choosing your sheets.

It’s recommended that you opt for silk sheets. Your skin rubs less against silk, which reduces your risk of developing acne and wrinkles. Also, silk is a cool fabric that is less absorbent and hypoallergenic, making it perfect for sensitive skin.

2. Take a shower.

Exhaustion from a day of work should not be an excuse to take a quick shower before going to bed. Taking a shower can also help your body relax and keep your mind calm. Most of us feel that our worries are slowly melting as the drops of water come in contact with our body. When your body is relaxed, it will be easier for you to fall asleep.

But that’s not all. When you take a shower, you won’t bring all the allergens, oil, and dirt that you’ve been exposed to into the bed without you. With this, your skin is protected from possible irritation or infection.

3. Do not make your bed your office.

A common mistake most people do is bringing and doing work, tasks, reading, eating, etc. to bed. One of the advice from a doctor I’ve read says: “The bed needs to be a stimulus for sleeping, not for wakefulness.” Do not treat your bed as an office to answer phone calls and read papers for work.

To do this, you should disconnect from devices since these emit lights and radiation, which will only cause you wrinkles and stress. The only things above your bed should be you, your pillows, and blankets.

Use moisturizer and have a glass of water on stand-by.

If you sleep in a low-humidity environment, there’s a high chance that your skin will get dehydrated.

Sure, you can boost your body’s hydration by drinking water. But if you want to keep your skin moisturized, it’s still better to have an overnight moisturizer. You don’t need the fanciest and most expensive product in the market. What you need is just a thick and nourishing moisturizer or face oil that can seal in moisture to your skin to prevent dryness.

Do not fall in love…

… with the wrong person.

This got you, right? Absurd as it may seem – lovesickness affects your skin. And your sleep.

Kidding aside, what I mean is – put your worries behind. As the saying goes, how it always goes, “the sun, no matter how many times it sets down, it is always set to rise again”.

Breathe your worries away because tomorrow is always another day. Be proud of yourself today. You did your best. Now, rest.

The Bottom Line

A good night’s sleep isn’t just about achieving glowing skin or looking youthful. The human body also needs it to function healthily. One of the biggest secrets to better skin is as simple as laying down and falling asleep. The only problem we should encounter in this zone is getting out of bed in the morning.

Yes, maybe sleep does require peace. But then again, it requires the best sheet and routine that suits your sensitive skin.

