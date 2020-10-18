Insecurity: Northern Elders want Service Chiefs sacked

A group of northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) has expressed dissatisfaction with the prevailing insecurity situation in the country, insisting that the best way possible for President Muhammadu Buhari is to restore order with an immediate restructuring beginning with the sack of service chiefs.

Besides, the group is demanding an independent forensic investigation into the expenditure of the Armed Forces from December 2015.

The Northern elders, who also said that insecurity and hunger are reasons behind the continuous protests by #EndSARS campaigners, kicked against killings, intimidation and harassment of protesters by men of the Nigeria Police.

They called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to urgently arrest the erring police officers and hoodlums responsible for the attacks.

These were highlights of a communique the organisation released to the media on Saturday after its expanded meeting held in Abuja.

In the communique signed by Zana Goni, representing the North East; Dr Mohammed Suleman for North West and Professor Ofa Afolabi for North Central, the Elders said they were worried “over the plight of Internally Displaced Persons and the communities in the North-East while calling on the government and international donors to as matters of urgency, do more in addressing the medical, food and sanitation needs of the people affected by insecurity in the region.”

The 12-point communique reads in part:

“After exhaustive and painstaking deliberation by the entire executives and members of Coalition of Northern Elders or Peace and Development, in Abuja, Nigeria the forum unanimously resolved as follows:

“That the forum passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and the 19 Northern governors.

“That we note with deep concern the momentum at which the end SARS and insecurity protest is gathering by the day across the nation and wish to state categorically that it is due to frustration occasioned by the president’s deliberate refusal to restructure the security apparatus of the nation despite daily calls by Nigerians including the National Assembly to do so.

“That insecurity has links with all the problems Nigerians are facing today. “That we strongly condemn the killings, harassments, and attacks of protesting Nigerians by some overzealous members of Nigeria police and some sponsored hugs in Abuja, Kano, Plateau and Bauchi states.

“That we call on the Inspector General of Police to urgently arrest the erring police officers and hoodlums responsible for the attacks.

“That we support in totality the continuous peaceful protests by Nigerians across the country over police brutality and call on the protesters to remain focused and peaceful.

“That we condemn the persistent insecurity in Nigeria particularly in the North, despite the huge investment so far running into trillions of naira to Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“That we call for an independent forensic investigation into the expenditure of the Armed Force from December 2015 till date.

“That we are deeply worried over the plight of IDPs and the communities in the North East and call on government and international donors to as a matter of urgency, do more in addressing the medical, food and sanitation needs of the people affected by insecurity in the region.

“That we call on Mr President to immediately sack the current service chiefs and restructure the entire security architecture of Nigeria.

“That we further call on Mr President to take immediate advantage of the ongoing protests and restructure the country’s security architecture.

“Finally, the forum call Nigerians from all works of life to continue to speak out against the insecurity and urgent need of its restructuring until Mr President acts.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Awo’s First Daughter, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, Dies At 79; Buhari, Other Leaders Condole With Family

The Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, is dead, the family announced on Friday. Reverend Mrs Oyediran was the first daughter of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Yeye Odua, Chief Mrs HID Awolowo. She was also the wife of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University…

#EndSARS: Dialogue With Protesting Youths, Afe Babalola Tells FG

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has called on the Federal Government to dialogue with the youths protesting against police brutality and meet their demands. The frontline legal luminary advised President Muhammad Buhari to caution the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu not to use confrontations against the protesters, saying acting otherwise could lead to a mass…

My Advice To The #EndSARS Protesters – Doyin Okupe

Our dear gallant youths, you have done well and virtually the whole nation is proud of you. You have accomplished much and you must gain maximally from this unprecedented national achievements. I want to particularly ask you to note that in all dealings with governments and sovereignties worldwide and throughout all history, including wars, everything ends on the negotiating table. Yes, it all and always ends…