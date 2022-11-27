5 things you should never say to plus-sized individuals

It is quite disheartening to see individuals talk down the esteem of others with the words of their mouth.

I have seen and heard a lot of individuals body shaming others because of the various ideas in their head that a certain body shape or size is better than the other.

When you consciously or unconsciously use certain statements or words to talk down or humiliate an individual because of their body size or shape, a plus-sized individual in this case, then you are body shaming them and this is wrong.

In this article are five commonly used statements for plus-sized individuals that should be discouraged as it affects the mental and physical health of such individuals.

1. Why are you this fat?

Asking this question from a plus-sized person not only shows that you are insensitive to the feelings of the other party but it also shows that you think better of yourself.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with being a plus size or gaining a bit of weight. We have different genes and everyone definitely can’t be slim.

Asking this question hurts a plus-sized individual regardless of your motive, therefore you should appreciate everyone regardless of their shape and body size.

2. You’re too pretty for/to be with a plus-sized individual

Telling a person they are too pretty or handsome to be a plus-sized individual insinuates that plus-sized individuals are not beautiful or charming. And that is definitely wrong.

You should not also tell anyone that they are too good to be with a plus-sized individual.

The choice of who a person chooses to be with is a personal decision, which most times goes beyond superficial features like body shape or size.

So, desist from making this statement because it is insulting.

3. I don’t think that this clothing item/any other thing is made for your body type





Despite the fact that not all clothing items or designs are suitable for a plus-sized person; you have no right to tell a plus-sized person that a particular cloth is not made for them.

Even if you know the person will be making a wrong choice by picking a particular design as a result of their body shape, you should look for a more mature and calmer means of passing this message across without hurting the person.

4. You’re a good person, but your weight is actually a big turnoff

It is not in all cases that you have to air your opinion. Making this kind of statement to a plus-sized individual is demeaning.

You should understand that people are not defined by their weight. When you say something like this, you’re basically telling them that they are undesirable because of their weight.

And adding that they’re a good person does absolutely nothing to soften the blow, because you’re also saying that you value their looks more than their personality.

5. Your life will be so much easier if you slim down a little

Anyone who says this to a plus-sized person is so unfair and mean.

How hard or easy a person’s life is, is not a matter of their body shape or size, so, it will be wrong to say that their challenges are as a result of their body shape and size.

There are better ways to tell a person the need to shed some weight rather than saying their life will be much easier if they do so.

Our words are powerful, so we need to begin to use our words to impact others positively rather than negatively.

Show love to a plus-sized person you have around you; appreciate and compliment them rather than breaking them with your words.

