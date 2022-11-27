How to identify a good deodorant

We all love to smell nice and it is worth it to invest a bit on how we smell.

Deodorant, a substance applied to the body to prevent or mask body odour due to bacterial breakdown of perspiration, plays an essential role in how we smell and are perceived by others.

Our daily grooming routine is incomplete without a deodorant to help get rid of sweaty smell while keeping us ready and fragrant for the rest of the day.

There are different kinds of deodorants and body sprays available in stores out there such that it is becoming increasingly difficult to identify which brand is really the best at the expected function of deodorant on our body.

To get the right deodorant there are certain qualities you need to know that will help you make an informed decision when next you intend on getting a deodorant.

Read this article till the end as discussed in it are qualities of a good deodorant.

1. Safe for the skin

Before you buy a deodorant you need to ensure that they are made with safe chemicals as some deodorants are loaded with metals and harsh chemicals.

You don’t want to get a deodorant that will cause severe allergies to your skin; leaving rashes and redness wherever you apply the body spray.

When next you go to get your deodorant, look at the ingredients used in making it to ensure they are safe for your skin before buying or confirm from the brand if the deodorant contains chemicals that you react to.

Regardless of how nice the deodorant smells, resist the urge to go for deodorants that contain chemicals that are harmful to the human body.

2. Removal of odour

A good deodorant should eliminate your body odour in contrast to hiding it for a while or suppressing it.

There are quite a number of deodorants in various stores that are only made to hide the odour from your sweat instead of removing it.





The reason you shouldn’t get a deodorant that only hides your odour is because hidden body odour can turn the pleasant smell of deodorant into unbearable stench which is a major turn off for everyone.

So, you need to do your due diligence by ensuring that the deodorant you are buying next is made to remove odour, reduce sweat, kill bacteria and give you long lasting fragrance.

3. No stain

A good deodorant should not stain your clothes.

Some deodorants have ingredients which can cause staining on your skin as well as clothes, so when getting your next deodorant ensure you stay away from deodorants that stain.

Make sure you buy your deodorant from a reputable and professional store where you can get professional advice on the best deodorant for your body type and one that won’t stain you.

Also, doing a little research and finding out what other buyers have to say about the product can help you in finding out if the deodorant you intend on getting is skin friendly or not.

4. Lasting fragrance

Another quality of a good deodorant is a long lasting fragrance. A good deodorant should be able to guarantee you a lasting fragrance that will keep you smelling fresh all through the day.

There are reliable brands of deodorant that can guarantee you a long lasting fragrance, either as a male or female.

Go online or ask professionals in this field about brands that produce deodorants with lasting fragrance and then pick your choice.

5. Presence of Antiperspirants

A good deodorant should contain antiperspirants.

Always buy deodorants that have active ingredients and have the ability to control or prevent sweat.

Look for deodorants having talc in them because they can easily absorb your perspiration while helping with body odour.

Moreover, antiperspirants also have antibacterial properties in them which can help in killing the smell causing bacteria.

Don’t just go for the fragrance when next you visit a deodorant store, ensure that the next deodorant you get is safe for your skin, has a lasting fragrance, contain antiperspirants, doesn’t stain your clothes, and removes body odour.

