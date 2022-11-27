APGA senatorial candidate inaugurates campaign team in Anambra Central

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, has inaugurated his campaign team ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nwankwo, a serving House of Representative member for Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, while outlining his achievements, harped on issues-based campaign, urging the team and other APGA supporters to use his achievements in their various communities to advocate for votes.

Expressing his confidence in winning the senatorial election, the lawmaker stated that his going to the Senate will enable him to consolidate the gains in the entire seven local government areas of the district.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event held on Saturday at his campaign office, opposite Anambra Government House, Awka was witnessed by a crowd of party leaders and top government functionaries.

Addressing the gathering, Nwankwo said that a versatile, dynamic, experienced and grounded candidate like himself is required to further the cause of the people of the senatorial district and attract visible development to the constituency.

He noted that his going to the upper chamber of the National Assembly will afford the senatorial district a quadrennial round of effective and people-centered representation.

He spoke briefly on his accomplishments, adding that as a lawmaker, he had delivered a representation with a human face, “delivery of access roads in several communities within the constituency, scores of youth and women empowerment programmes, unparalleled intervention in education and health, employment facilitation for the youth, facilitation of grants for businesses, among other glittering records of performance speak to how important it is for Ndi Anambra Central to vote for him.”





Nwankwo commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo on his position to ensure victory for all APGA candidates in the state.

In his acceptance speech, on behalf of the campaign team, the Director General, Ndubuisi Obiadi, said APGA remains the party to beat in the upcoming elections in Anambra State.