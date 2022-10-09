5 million-man Lagos rally for Tinubu tip of the iceberg ― MC Oluomo

The chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), has described Sunday’s rally by millions of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in support of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, as a tip of the iceberg.

The rally, tagged ‘five million-man walk’, led by Akinsanya, was also in support of the re-election of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The APC supporters across the metropolis defied the early rainfall and converged on the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere as early as 7.00 a.m.

The massive crowd walked from the stadium through Ikorodu Road and converged on Bolade, Oshodi.

Various groups came with their banners and shirts to show their support for Tinubu, Shettima and Sanwo-Olu.

Nollywood stars, musicians and other prominent Nigerians came in different insignia bearing Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

Security personnel were on hand to ensure order.

Akinsanya described the gathering as a slight show of strength by Tinubu’s supporters.

He said: “We just want Lagosians and Nigerians to know that our father, Asiwaju Tinubu, has millions of supporters.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. We are not fully out yet. By the time the election dates draw near, Nigerians will see our true colour.

“We will deliver massive votes for Asiwaju Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos.”

The APC Lagos State House of Assembly candidate in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I, Chief Stephen Ogundipe, said the rally was just the beginning.

“This is just a rehearsal for Nigerians to know what we are capable of delivering. We don’t just talk, we walk the talk. This is our Lagos. You can do whatever you want in another state but Eko ni won pe bi (this is called Lagos),” he said.

According to him, “massive votes for Asiwaju Tinubu is a done deal.”





Ogundipe said: “We will show Nigerians that our love and support for Asiwaju Tinubu is massive. He is a great man, an achiever. He had a great vision for Lagos State and delivered. It is time for the citizenry to tap from his wealth of wisdom by voting him as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

One of the leaders of the APC support groups in Surulere, Waheed Seriki, said the walk became imperative to demonstrate the amount of support being enjoyed by the presidential aspiration of Tinubu.

He said the former Lagos State governor, who laid the foundation for the progressive development of the state, is capable of replicating such at the federal level.

On his part, Olakunle Banjo of the APC Progressives Union said Tinubu is well prepared to tackle the challenges facing the nation if elected in 2023.

According to him, some areas that should enjoy priority of the incoming administration include insecurity, power generation and employment creation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 million-man Lagos rally for Tinubu tip of the iceberg ― MC Oluomo