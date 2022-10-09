FCTA tasks faith-based organisations on rendering Corporate Social Responsibility

Faith-based organisations have been tasked not to relent on rendering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through special interventions, aimed at solving the problems affecting the livelihood of the people within and around their domains.

This point was made by the FCT Administration’s mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, over the weekend, during the commissioning and handover of a borehole to Kado village, constructed and donated by the Church of Christ, Kado, Life Camp, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Represented by a director in the Secretariat, Mrs Anne Ijeoma, the ARDS boss described the project as laudable which exemplifies unconditional love for humanity, stating that the intervention deserves to be emulated by others in the society, further noting that government cannot carry a whole load of meeting the needs of the people on its head alone, as there has to be intervention from others.

He adds: “Your relationship (with the host community) is very important. And if you don’t have good relationships with people around you, there is no amount of preaching you will do, that they will listen to you.

“Christianity is all about love, if there is no love, I’m sure this project will not be here today. The people of Kado have shown love to the Church of Christ, and that is why to let them know that the Church appreciates their love, by providing the water project.”

While commending the Chief of Kado for being there for the people and government of the FCT, the Secretary, if had not been so, the Church of Christ, wouldn’t be there to carry out its activities as well as to do the project.

“You permitted them to be here in Kado, and that is why they want to pay back for your good deeds. This is a good example of evangelism,” he added.

Similarly, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, also commended the Kado congregation of the Church of Christ for the noble initiative, that would positively impact people in the community.

According to him: “We hope to see this project properly maintained. The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, is keen to get people to understand the fundamentals of what life is.

“And he has been very grateful to the indigenes of the FCT, who have never been violent but allowing access to their land for development, while also looking at their own interest as well. So we thank you for your good hearts and warm reception that has helped to grow this city.”

Also speaking, Chief of Kado, Esu Danlami Audu, who expressed gratitude to the Church for providing the borehole, said it is the first water supply intervention by a Church for people in the community.

Audu, while his annoyance and dismay over the absence of basic amenities in the community, argued that “Our local government administrations are supposed to be carrying out these projects (water supply and other amenities), but no one is done by them. But we are happy since NGOs have recognised us, at least it is a big development for me and entire residents of Kado.”

He however made a passionate appeal for the provision of standard toilets (convenience) in the community, for the sake of a clean environment.

He said “The recent activities of the FCTA enforcement drive, point to the fact that the government abhors dirty environment, hence the need to continue to sustain the effort.





“My community is a place Kado is a large and peaceful village, we love people to be clean, so continue to do the cleaning. What you are doing, is for the benefit of us, the indigenes of Abuja. You are not doing it for the display of power (might). So, we show our appreciation to you,” he stated.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Bishop of the Church of Christ Kado, Peter Egure, disclosed that the project is part of the Church’s way of giving back to her host community.

According to him, “The intervention is coming because we know this community lacks water. It is just a token of our love and good neighbourliness because of the peace, we are enjoying together with the community.”

Also, there was an entertaining charity football match inside Kado Football Field, near the Fish market, in the area, leading up to the commissioning of the borehole fully equipped with a big tank, electricity, generator, gatehouse and six dispensing points.

