2023 Budget proposal: Presidency to spend N251m on tyres for bullet-proof vehicles

OFFICE of President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed the sum of N18 billion expenditure for the year 2023 as stipulated in the 2023 budget proposal laid before the joint session of the National Assembly on Friday.

Breakdown of the proposed allocation for the office of the President showed that the sum of N18,249,656,688 was proposed for 2023 fiscal year.

From the total sum of N14,808,479,660 pro- posed for the State House headquarters, the sum of N1,653,399,584 is for personnel cost; N3,046,473,526 on Overhead cost; N10,108,606,550 for capital expenditure. Similarly, from the sum of N3,441,177,028 proposed for the State House Operations (President) is to spend N3,047,515,789 is for Overhead cost while the sum of N393,661,239 for capital expenditure.

Also, from the sum of N1,555,447,054 proposed for State House Operations (Vice-President’s office), the sum of N1,116,963,778 is for overhead cost; while the sum of N438,483,276 is for capital expenditure. From the total sum of N517,952,279 proposed for the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, the sum of N501,050,377 is for overhead cost while the sum of N16,901,902 is for capital expenditure.

From the total sum of N199,027,536 proposed for the Office of the Chief Security Officer to the President, the sum of N118,617,372 is for overhead cost while the sum of N80,410,164 is for capital expenditure.

From the total sum of N455,204,236 proposed for the State House Medical Centre, the sum of N353,351,361 is for overhead cost while the sum of N101,852,875 is for capital project.

From the total sum of N160,510,181 proposed for the State House LagosLiaison Office, the sum of N101,490,484 is for overhead cost while the sum of N59,019,697 is for capital expenditure.

Further breakdown of the proposed expenditure for the 2023 fiscal year for the State House – Headquarters showed that from the total of N14,808,479,660, from the total of N1,653,399,584 proposed for Personnel Cost; Salaries & Wages is to gulp N1,369,521,783; while Allowances & Social Contribution is to gulp N283,877,801; Regular Allowances – N78,449,534; Social Contributions – N205,428,267; NHIS – N68,476,089; Contributory Pension – Employer’s Contribution – N136,952,178; Other Recurrent Costs – N3,046,473,526; Overhead Cost – N3,046,473,526; Travel& Transport – General – N232,253,681. For Local Travel & Transport, the sums of N51,415,288 is for Training; Local Travel & Transport: Others – N87,765,546;

International Travel & Transport: Others – N93,072,847; Utilities – General – N509,461,478; Electricity Charges – N360,251,676; Telephone Charges – N6,000,000; Internet Access Charges – N67,106,117; Water Rates – N40,684,950; Sewerage Charges – N35,418,735; Materials & Supplies – General – N485,423,072; Office Stationeries / Computer Consumables – N79,075,135; Books – N8,580,741; Newspapers – N26,432,346; Magazines & Periodicals – N3,511,909; Printing of Non Security Documents – N30,446,461; Printing of Security Documents – N15,151,963; Drugs & Medical Supplies – N65,287,354; Uniforms & other Clothing – N11,793,200; Food Stuff / Catering Materials Supplies – N245,143,963;

For Maintenance Services, the sum of N402,251,581 is for General Maintenance; Maintenance of Motor Vehicle / Transport Equipment – N165,072,123; Maintenance of Office Furniture – N9,697,987; Maintenance of Office Building / Residential Quarters – N104,861,276; Maintenance of Office / IT Equipments – N30,266,462; Maintenance of Plants/Generators – N5,285,747; while other Maintenance Services is to gulp N87,067,986.

Under Training subhead, General – N60,431,037; Local Training – N60,431,037; Other Services – General – N76,669,965; Residential Rent – N76,669,965; Consulting & Professional Services – General – N40,445,286; Financial Consulting – N33,256,161; Legal Services – N7,189,125;

Fuel & Lubricants – General – N120,699,558; Motor Vehicle Fuel Cost – N67,950,392; Plant / Generator Fuel Cost – N30,678,552. In the same vein, Presidency also proposed the sums of N22,070,614 for Cooking Gas/Fuel Cost; Miscellaneous – N1,118,837,868; Refreshment &Meals – N135,668,651; Honorarium & Sitting Allowance – N498,313,996; Publicity & Advertisements – N7,113,357; Medical Expenses – N21,321,160; Postages & Courier Services – N4,000,000; and Welfare Packages – N388,730,180 while the sum of N20,187,032 was proposed for Sporting Activities;

Annual Budget Expenses and Administration to gulp N20,107,232; Servicom – N15,396,260; Anti-Corruption – N8,000,000, respectively. From the total sum of N10,108,606,550 proposed for Capital Expenditure; N2,321,870,483 is for purchase of Fixed Assets; Purchase Of Fixed Assets (General) – N2,321,870,483; Purchase Of Motor Vehicles – N1,904,388,461; Purchase of Office Furniture and Fittings – N99,656,180; Purchase of Library Books & Equipment – N32,585,505; Purchase of Sporting / Gaming Equipment – N34,155,787; purchase of Hello Spares/Maintenance – N251,084,550;





Rehabilitation / Repairs – N7,332,348,921; Rehabilitation / Repairs Of Fixed Assets (General) – N7,332,348,921; Rehabilitation / Repairs of Residential Building – N132,303,624; Rehabilitation/Repairs of Office Buildings – N7,200,045,297; preservation of the Environment – N181,406,401; preservation of the Environment (General) – N181,406,401; Wildlife Conservation – N181,406,401; other Capital Projects – N272,980,745;Acquisition of Non Tangible Assets – N272,980,745;

Computer Software Acquisition – N237,255,745; Monitoring and Evaluation – N35,725,000.

Also, for the State House headquarters’ projects, the following subheads are to be procured: Sporting Equipment for State House Sports Club (Ongoing) – N19,382,375; Procurement of equipment for the Central Gymnasium (Ongoing) – 14,773,412; renovation work on 8 Nos. Blocks of 16 No. 2 B/R Flats at State House Security Quarters (Ongoing) – N132,303,624; provision of Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) (Ongoing) – N87,255,745; Replacement of Villa Telecommunications Infrastructure (ongoing) – N150,000,000;

Upgrade of State House Library (Ongoing) – N25,023,505; Digital Medical References for the State House Library (Ongoing) – N7,562,000; Rehabilitation of Animal Enclosure/ Procurement of Vet Lab Equipment (Ongoing) – N35,251,776. Conversion/Upgrade of Villa Ranch and Construction of Wildlife Conservation Capture (Ongoing) – N130,076,825; purchase of Plant Nursery Equipment for Production of Local Flowers for Routine Floral Arrangement, Irrigation and upgrade of Helipad Grassfield (ongoing) – N16,077,800; Systematic Collection and Assessment of Data About Projects and Programmes to aid Management to make decisions (Ongoing) – N35,725,000;

Phased replacement of Vehicles and Spares (Ongoing) -N1,904,388,461. Annual routine maintenance of Mechanical/Electrical Installations of the Villa (Ongoing) – is also expected to gulp N7,200,045,297; purchase of various Office Equipment for the Admin, Finance & Accounts Works, ICT, Procurement, PRS and Audit Departments (Ongoing) – N99,656,180; purchase of Tyres for Bullet Proof Vehicles, Plain Cars, CCU Vehicles, Platform Trucks, Jeeps, Ambulances and other Util- ity and Operational Vehicles (Ongoing) – N251,084,550.

From the total expenditure of N3,441,177,028 proposed for State House operations, Recurrent Costs to gulp N3,047,515,789 while total capital stands at N393,661,239.