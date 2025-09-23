5 Amazing things to Know about Albatross

Albatross is among the most unique seabirds in the world.It’s not only known for its extraordinary wingspans that go as long as 11 feet, but also for the exceptional behaviours and impressive adaptability to life at sea

The Albatross belongs to the Diomedeidae biological family. It’s commonly found in the North Pacific and the Southern Ocean and can’t be seen in the North Atlantic. It’s one of the world’s largest flying birds.

Here are 5 interesting things to know about Albatross

1. Albatrosses can smell food 20 miles away

Albatrosses have a keen sense of smell that allows them to detect the scent of food in the water beneath them from far distances, often reported to be up to 12 miles (about 19 kilometers) away. This is a crucial feature as they search for prey while flying over the open ocean.

2 They can live and raise chicks into their 60s

All albatrosses are long-lived birds that can survive for many decades. Some live well beyond 50. The best-known example comes from a Laysan albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis) named Wisdom, who was first banded by scientists in 1956 at Midway Atoll.

3. Pelagic Lifestyle

These birds spend most of their lives at sea, only coming to land to breed and raise their chicks. They have specialized adaptations for life on the open ocean, such as salt glands to excrete excess salt from their bodies.

4. They mate for life

These great birds look for a life partner with the use of a ritualized dance. Once they have chosen their life partner, they remain together until death, this implies pairs can form unions for 50 years or longer.

5. They have the longest incubation period of any bird

Albatross lay just one single egg every 2 years and that egg has the longest incubation period of any bird. The male and female take turns feeding and guarding their chicks until it is large enough to care for itself.