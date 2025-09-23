Tiwa Savage urges colleagues to stay humble amid fame

Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Savage, has advised her colleagues to remain humble as they navigate fame and recognition.

In an interview with Hot 97 FM in New York, Savage said artists are ambassadors of the Afrobeats movement and reminded them that fame does not last forever.

She noted that success comes from God and can be taken away, which makes humility important.

Tiwa Savage explained that while the music industry brings great achievements, it can also lead to difficult setbacks if integrity is lost.

The singer added that she would rather lose fame entirely than compromise her values.

“We are just ambassadors, we are just like the faces of Afrobeats. And that’s why we can’t let it get into our heads, because we are just vessels and there can be somebody else.

“God can take it away like that. So, you have to be grounded. You have to be humble. Imagine coming this far and then falling. That is worse than not ever tasting fame. I would rather have never seen in my life than seen and lost my sight. That is worse for me.

“So, for me, it is like, I have tasted this thing now, I have to be humble. Just for God’s sake”, Savage said.

Tiwa Savage also expressed admiration for some of her peers. She praised Ayra Starr’s confidence, saying she sees a reflection of herself in the younger artist but recognises Ayra’s boldness.

She also commended Tems for maintaining a low profile and for keeping her private life away from public attention.

In addition, she applauded Diamond Platnumz for his talent and commitment to uplifting his community through music.

“I love Ayra Starr, it’s almost an obsession. I see myself in her, but I see a more confident one; when I was starting out, if I saw an article that my skirt was too short, the next time I might wear trousers. But Ayra would wear a skirt that is even shorter the next time. I love her confidence.

“I love the mystery behind Tems. You don’t know too much about her and she doesn’t care. I love Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania. He is so talented and he has put his community on the map”, she said.

