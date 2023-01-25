27 dead in Nasarawa explosion

Twenty-seven Fulani Pastoralist were confirmed dead in a bomb explosion between Nasarawa and Benue states in Doma Local Government Area.

Ramhan Nansel, The Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on Wednesday.

He narrated that the sad incident occurred on Tuesday in the Rukubi community of Doma LGA.

He said, “It is unfortunate that such a thing happened. Twenty-seven of the herdsmen were killed after a bomb exploded in Doma LGA. The police and other security agencies are working to understand what led to the attack and track down those involved in the act.”

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, had commented on the incident which led to the death. Vowing to bring to justice those involved in the case

The governor urged the Fulani to remain calm, saying that the state government was working with the Benue State government to proffer a lasting solution to the constant attacks on the people along the Nasarawa/Benue borders.

The State Chairman, Miyetti Allah, spoke on the incident and expressed shock over the bombing that killed his kinsmen.

He pleaded with the federal and state governments to come to their aid and arrest those involved in the act.

He added, “The Fulani people are law-abiding citizens. We don’t like trouble, so let the government address the situation because we are pained losing our loved ones.