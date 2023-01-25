Adeleke pledges to jumpstart Osun economy despite paucity of fund

Osun state Governor , Senator Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday pledged to jumpstart the state economy despite the paucity of funds.

The governor spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed who quoted his boss to have said this at the launching of a subsidiary of Dangote Holdings in Lagos, stressed that, the Governor had expanded interactive sessions with top federal ministers, critical heads of federal agencies and managing directors of leading private companies across the sectors.

The governor, according to the spokesperson, had strategies as ” PPP arrangement mixed with personal networking with business leaders locally and internationally.

Olawale further stressed, Senator Adeleke statements as, “Our administration is being very innovative. Our five point agenda are being implemented through PPP partnership. So I have laid out a state plan to most industry leaders I met and they are eager to support Osun state.

” I have met several important business and government leaders on this Lagos trip. It has been very tight-meetings back to back. And the good thing is that we are recording successes. I will update our people very soon on the positive outcomes we are achieving.





” I intend to visit Abuja to continue the consultation and follow up. I will use that opportunity to visit ambassadors of the G20 nations and the United Nations agencies in Nigeria. Like I said, our administration is being very innovative to meet the yearnings of our people”, Governor Adeleke noted.

“I have intensified his drive for enhanced partnership with local and multinational companies for direct investment in the state economy.”

“For the past two working days, I have laid out the vision of my government for a public-private partnership relationship with a view to address the huge Infrastructure deficit in his state and jump start the state economy that is weighed down by heavy debt.”

“In several meetings with captains of industry and chieftains of multilateral institutions and organizations, I have specifically solicited investment on roads, agriculture, education, health, sports and information technology,”

“From Monday to Wednesday, I have met over 14 chief executives of various organisations, securing commitment from them to work on investment packages for Osun state.”