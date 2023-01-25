Soludo to host South East Governor in Anambra, Thursday

Southeast Governors and other regional stakeholders are expected to be in Anambra State today (Thursday) for a 2-day Human Capital Development (HCD) conference.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event, which will be hosted by the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is themed: Changing the narrative – Towards entrenching human capital development in South East Nigeria.

In a statement, Deputy Governor and Chairman Human Capital Development Council in the state, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said that one of the conference’s objectives was to enable the region to articulate and proffer HCD solutions.

He said that the conference’s outcome would enable the region to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders and forge a stronger alliance within the region to build a stronger South Eastern Nigeria.

“The 2-day conference is scheduled to hold on the 26th, and 27th of January 2023 at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, Anambra State, and would commence at 8.30 am daily.

“The conference will have in attendance Governors of all the South-Eastern states and key stakeholders driving Human Capital Development in the region,” the statement partly reads.