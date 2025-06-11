2027: Don’t replace Shettima, Primate Ayodele urges Tinubu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027 as his running mate.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele called on the president to resist the pressure to replace Shettima but warned him to prepare for a dirty fight with him regardless.

The prophet stated that the president’s re-election bid would divide the north and cause a lot of confusion, and to stay blameless, Shettima had to remain his running mate regardless of the pressure.

“Tinubu’s re-election bid will divide the north; it will cause a lot of division and confusion. The president must not make the mistake of replacing Shettima as his running mate.

“However, he must be ready for a dirty fight with him, like the days of Obasanjo and Atiku, both of them will have serious issues, but he should not remove Shettima for him to survive”.

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele explained that the fight will make the VP less relevant in office as it will be very obvious that all isn’t well between them.

“This kind of fight may even make the VP shun his office. It will make him less relevant in his office as VP because the pressure will be too much.”

Also, Primate Ayodele warned Tinubu to be careful of those joining the APC from opposition blocs to avoid having problems in his re-election bid.

“Tinubu will have problems from those joining the APC now. Instead of adding to his chances, they may end up deducting from them. He needs to stay alert and very careful.”