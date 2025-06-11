Nigeria civil service will go paperless December 31 —Walson-Jack

… as Nigeria hosts maiden int’l Civil Service Conference in Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, has declared that by December 31, 2025, all the processes in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government will be fully automated in the ongoing digitalisation initiative of the current administration.

According to her, by December 31, the Nigerian civil service would go paperless, not just to save cost but to operate as a world-class civil service.

Walson-Jack who spoke during a world press conference in Abuja, highlighted the ongoing reforms to reposition the Nigerian Civil Service as a 21st-century engine for national development, regional and international leadership.

She disclosed that apart from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation that has been paperless before her assumption of office months ago, the Ministry of Health had last week became the 11th of the Ministries and extra-ministerial agencies that are already fully digitalized and running paperless operations.

At the event, she announced that no fewer than 5,000 delegates and participants from across Africa and beyond are expected to attend Nigeria’s maiden International Civil Service Conference scheduled to hold in Abuja from June 25 to 26, 2025.

The Head of Service disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted to declare the conference open with keynote presentations by renowned international and local reformers as well as strategic panel discussions and interactive roundtables.

She explained that the international conference was a major highlight of this year’s Nigerian Civil Service Week and Africa Public Service Day celebration, which will run from Friday, June 20 to Saturday, June 28.

The Head of Service noted that the conference, themed: “Rejuvenate, Innovate and Accelerate,” would bring together public service leaders, reformers, and stakeholders from across the continent and the wider international community.

“Hosting the ICSC directly expresses Nigeria’s commitment to the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25), with its core pillars of Capability Building, Performance Management, and Digitalisation. It also aligns with key provisions of the 2021 Public Service Rules.

“By hosting this Conference, Nigeria reaffirms its leadership in shaping Africa’s accountable, innovative, and citizen-responsive public service ecosystem,” she stated.

According to her, the 2025 Civil Service Week will feature spiritually uplifting, intellectually engaging, and socially rewarding activities designed to celebrate excellence in public service, deepen reform conversations, and foster unity within the civil service.

Some of the key events include the commissioning of a remodeled reception at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; a special Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque; a thanksgiving service at the Family Worship Centre in Wuye, Abuja; a civil servants’ social gathering; an award and recognition ceremony, and a study tour to Abuja by Heads of Civil Service from various states.

Walson-Jack emphasised that by hosting this high-level international gathering, Nigeria is reaffirming its leadership role in building a transparent, innovative, and people-centred public service architecture across the African continent.

She further noted that the activities lined up are not only ceremonial but are reflective of a deeper commitment to institutional renewal, human capital development, and the drive toward a 21st-century civil service that delivers efficiently and equitably to the Nigerian people.

