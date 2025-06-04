Call Zelensky to order or risk third world war, Primate Ayodele urges World leaders

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called on world leaders to call Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to prevent a third world war from happening.

In a statement signed by his media office, Primate Ayodele made it known that the peace deal between Russia and Ukraine would be broken by Zelensky, and the retaliation of Russia would be brutal.

The prophet made it known that Ukraine’s president will attempt to mislead NATO and the EU to get their backing in the war while urging world leaders to immediately mediate between the two countries to prevent a more serious crisis that will affect the world globally.

He revealed that Zelensky’s plans were dangerous, and this would push the region into a fresh conflict deadlier than ever.

“The peace deal between Russia and Ukraine isn’t realistic because Zelensky will not follow it up. He has cooked up a lot of stories for NATO and the EU to back him up. He needs to be called to order because Russia’s retaliation will not be palatable.

“World leaders must call Zelensky to order to avoid a third world war. There is a need to mediate between them urgently, as it concerns everyone. The plans of Zelensky are very dangerous and the region may be pushed into a fresh conflict deadly than ever.

“We shouldn’t allow this war to cause a big damage globally because it will consume some parts of the world. Zelensky will set the world on fire if he isn’t called to order.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE