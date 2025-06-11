Police arrest couple, recover two pistols in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist/armed robber and his wife in Asaba, recovering two locally fabricated Beretta pistols.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, operatives of the Command’s DOPS Buffalo Team had, on Monday, raided a food canteen, reportedly a popular hideout for cultists and arrested 40-year-old Kingsley Ugochukwu.

“The suspect, on sighting the police, quickly disposed of a locally fabricated Beretta pistol, which was later recovered by the operatives.

ALSO READ: Police arrest suspected killers of Igbo trader in Ogun

“During the preliminary investigation, the suspect made a suspicious call to his wife, prompting the operatives to expand the investigation.

“It was later revealed that the suspect had instructed his wife to check his bedroom and dispose of another long-range single-barrel gun in an uncompleted building.

“The suspect’s wife was arrested, and her confession led to the recovery of the other single-barrel gun.”

Edafe stated that the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety and security in the metropolis and across the state.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, has assured the public of the Command’s commitment to tackling crimes and other related vices.

He urged members of the public to partner with the police by providing useful, timely, and credible information.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE