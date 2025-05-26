2027: Coalition, empty rhetorics with no mandate — Group

… reaffirms support for President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima for 2027

A group known as Coalition Support Groups of Tinubu/Kashim in the North-East has described as “empty rhetorics with no clear mandate” a meeting held by another group, National Political Conservative Group North, in Abuja over the weekend.

It stated that the meeting was a mere gathering of politicians who have lost political relevance in the country’s political scene, rhetorics with no mandate and therefore, cannot add any value to the 2027 political permutations.

In a statement signed by Hon. Yazid Inuwa M.K Bauchi, National DG, Coalition Support Groups of Tinubu/Kashim – North-East, it stated that, “Our attention has been drawn to the so-called ‘expanded meeting’ held today, Sunday, May 25th, 2025, by a group styling itself as the National Political Consultative Group North, at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel.

“While we uphold and respect the democratic right of every Nigerian to assemble and express political views, we are compelled to strongly debunk the illusion that this gathering holds any legitimate mandate to speak on behalf of the people of the North or the North-East in particular.

“Let it be made categorically clear. This meeting lacks credibility, grassroots validation, and any recognised political weight. It represents a narrow interest group driven more by personal ambition and opportunism than genuine public concern.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will continue to enjoy overwhelming support across the North-East and broader Northern Nigeria.

“Their administration has shown clear commitment to the development and security of our region, including massive infrastructure projects, agricultural revival efforts, and strategic economic empowerment programs.

“Attempts to distract from this administration’s achievements are not only misdirected—they are destined to fail. The people of the North-East are politically conscious and can differentiate between noise and genuine leadership.

“We urge the public and the media to treat today’s meeting for what it truly is: a political jamboree without consequence, lacking in moral or democratic authority.

“The Coalition Support Groups of Tinubu/Kashim – North-East remain resolute in our unflinching support for the Renewed Hope Agenda and the transformative leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. We call on well-meaning Northerners to stay focused, united, and to continue working for the peace and progress of our great nation.”

