Lack of consensus rattles coalition over 2027 presidency

Lack of consensus over the retention of the presidency in the southern part of the country in 2027 is reportedly rattling the promoters of the coalition over their spirited bid to tighten loose ends.

The issue, the Nigerian Tribune gathered, elicited intense emotions during separate meetings held in Lagos and Abuja by leaders of the proposed alliance, with three former governors in the fold expressing strong opposition against any attempt to present a presidential candidate of northern extraction.

The development is coming amid reports that the coalition might on May 30, unveil an adopted political platform to contest the 2027 elections.

Sources in the coalition informed that the leaders have not been able to agree on the appropriate way to go in resolving the riddle of power shift.

Some of the promoters are threatening to pull out of the coalition any moment the leaders might decide to prefer the North instead of the South producing the candidate for the election.

Some of them in favour of the South reportedly threatened, at a meeting of the leaders held in Lagos, to pull out of the alliance if the ticket is zoned to the North after the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from Katsina State.

A source in the coalition said a former governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-West in the last dispensation spoke on the need to ensure equity, justice, and a sense of belonging between the North and the South on power shift for a maximum of two terms of eight years.

Another source claimed that a former governor from the North, who happens to be a chief promoter of the alliance, led a subtle campaign to dissuade former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from throwing his hat into the ring in the interest of the coalition.

Similarly, the support base of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, was said to have been weakened due to indications that a strong backer is no longer enthusiastic about his bid.

Majority of the power brokers in the North are said to be averse to Obi due to issues pertaining to the First Republic.

However, the promoters of the coalition are said to maintain seamless channels of communication with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the consultations, negotiation, and progress in the bid to form a formidable coalition.

Recall that the two-time former Nigerian leader was the chief promoter of the coalition that adopted the ADC in the past elections.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP crisis: Wike threatens to pull out of agreements previously reached, gives reason