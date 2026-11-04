2027: APM proposes inclusive transitional government

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has proposed an inclusive transitional government to reset Nigeria’s political, economic and security structures, with a view to establishing a new governance framework that would guide successive administrations.

The party’s vice-presidential candidate, Alhaji Lawal Daura, said the proposed transition would bring together elected representatives and other Nigerians appointed on merit to address the country’s structural challenges and build a foundation for sustainable development.

Daura stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he explained the rationale behind the party’s manifesto, which is anchored on resetting Nigeria.

He said the proposal was informed by the failure of successive administrations to address fundamental issues arising from Nigeria’s multi-ethnic composition and the weakening of the federal structure envisioned by the country’s founding fathers.

According to him, although the First Republic managed the country’s diversity and differences to forge national unity, subsequent constitutional and national conferences failed to produce lasting solutions because their recommendations were either not implemented or were undermined by other interests.

“Resetting is the only way out. But not just saying reset; what we actually mean by resetting is that there were so many issues that are affecting individuals and the collective interests of Nigerians.

“We felt that if you just set up a body to discuss them, those who might participate in the discussion might not really be actors in the search for solutions.

“It will be better if we are able to get the actors that are in government, elected representatives of the people, and those who might have been found, based on merit, to be in government, to start the conversation all over again,” he said.

Daura explained that the proposed government would be transitional and inclusive, adding that decisions reached during the process would form the basis for subsequent administrations.

He described Nigeria’s current governance system as dysfunctional, arguing that the country’s security challenges had been worsened by political interference and the prioritisation of personal interests over national considerations.

The former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) accused political leaders of interfering in security management, warning that appointments based on personal relationships rather than competence could undermine national security.

“Security has been too politicised right now. The political leaders are mentally too much into this space, first by placing personal interest over national interest.

“When you consider somebody not based on his merits or based on his capability, but based on either you know him or you trust him, then that is a very huge mistake for you to make,” he said.

He also faulted the emphasis on military hardware and budgetary allocations as measures of security performance, insisting that the effectiveness of security spending should be assessed through measurable outcomes and greater transparency.

Daura said security agencies were working hard to provide intelligence but faced challenges relating to inadequate training, motivation and the management of intelligence information.

He called for a system that rewards performance and sanctions failure, arguing that promotions and recognition in the security sector should be determined by competence rather than personal connections.

On the party’s proposed four-year first term, Daura said the objective was not necessarily to solve all Nigeria’s problems within the period but to establish strong institutions and policies that subsequent administrations would be unable to undermine.

He dismissed suggestions that the arrangement would amount to abandoning unfinished work after four years, explaining that a second term would depend on the administration’s performance and willingness to continue.

The APM candidate also promised a more active vice-presidency, insisting that the office would not serve as a ceremonial position under the proposed administration.

He said he would complement the party’s presidential candidate, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, in handling security and administrative responsibilities.

“We believe that each one of us has something to bring to the table. So, we will be a strong vice-president. I don’t know whether you can qualify it as strong or not strong, but I will be a functioning vice-president. Very functioning,” he said.

Defending Makinde’s suitability for the presidency, Daura described the Oyo governor as an honest and sincere leader who had remained committed to the manifesto on which he was elected.

However, when asked to identify three specific, independently verifiable achievements of Makinde’s administration in Oyo State, Daura pointed to infrastructure development, particularly projects capable of facilitating economic activities and wealth creation.

He argued that infrastructure should not be measured merely by the number of roads constructed but by their economic importance and contribution to people’s welfare.

On the proposed supply of crude oil to local refineries in naira, Daura questioned the consistency of the Federal Government’s policy, arguing that Nigeria’s largest refinery still had to source crude oil from abroad despite the country’s position as a major crude producer.

He said the situation raised questions about the effectiveness of the naira-for-crude arrangement and the government’s ability to guarantee adequate domestic crude supply.

On funding for the proposed reforms, Daura acknowledged that security was capital-intensive but maintained that better resource management, incentives and accountability could improve outcomes without necessarily requiring enormous additional spending.

He also questioned positive economic assessments attributed to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, arguing that the benefits of the Federal Government’s reforms had not translated into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“We are not feeling what they are saying, we’re not seeing what they are saying, and we’re not in any way getting any idea where they get their figures or where they get their conclusions,” he said.

Daura accused the Tinubu administration of corruption but argued that the immediate priority should be to address the country’s economic difficulties rather than concentrate on investigations.

“Right now, the country is bleeding, and we need to stop the bleeding. When you are in an emergency ICU, there is no way somebody can start looking at who has sold what or who has done what,” he said.

On electricity, he described the country’s power supply situation as another indication of the failure of existing policies, noting that even the Presidential Villa had resorted to solar energy.

The former DSS director also defended his role in the controversial 2018 blockade of the National Assembly by security operatives, insisting that his actions were justified and necessary.

He rejected allegations that the operation threatened democracy, maintaining that no lawmaker was harassed or assaulted during the incident.

Daura said the circumstances surrounding the operation remained classified, arguing that Nigerians did not yet have the need to know the details.

“For now, Nigerians have no need to know what made me do that action. But, of course, I pray that we may live to see a time that maybe we can declassify it,” he said.

He maintained that he was not apologetic about the operation and would take the same action again under similar circumstances.

Daura also challenged other political parties to present a presidential ticket with credentials comparable to the Makinde-Daura partnership, arguing that leadership should be assessed through conduct, integrity and the ability to deliver rather than academic qualifications alone.