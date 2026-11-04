Enugu Air gets approval for Lagos-London Gatwick route

Enugu Air has received approval to commence flights on the Lagos-London Gatwick route, with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA) designated as the operator under a strategic partnership.
The airline’s management disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.
According to the statement, the approval marked a step in Enugu Air’s expansion into the international market, expected to strengthen air connectivity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
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It also said the partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation would see the company operate the route on behalf of Enugu Air.
The airline, however, did not provide details of the operational arrangement, including flight frequency and aircraft type.
The management explained that the development forms part of the aviation expansion agenda of the Enugu State Government.
This is aimed at positioning the state as a gateway for international connectivity, investment, tourism and economic activities.
The Lagos-London Gatwick service would add to the growing interest in international air connectivity involving Nigerian regional carriers.
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