2027: ADC-PCC condemns attacks on NDC, others

African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has condemned attacks on opposition parties during their political gatherings and called for measures to ensure peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting on Friday through its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC expressed concern over what it described as escalating political violence across the country.

The council said political activities should be conducted in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance, and democratic freedom and urged all parties to caution their supporters.

According to the ADC-PCC, there have been reports of disruption of opposition gatherings, destruction of campaign materials, and denial of access to venues in several states.

It cited incidents in Edo, Cross River, Gombe and Lagos, alleging disruption of rallies, demolition of offices, and destruction of vehicles belonging to opposition members.

The council also raised concerns over restrictions on display of party posters, erection of billboards, and organisation of open political activities, including high fees.

It specifically referenced the disruption of Thursday’s scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.

The ADC-PCC said opposition parties have continued to engage Nigerians on national issues including hunger, insecurity, unemployment and governance.

It called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that political activities are conducted peacefully and urged security agencies to protect all political actors.

The council said the ADC was compiling records of attacks allegedly suffered by its members for submission to relevant institutions.

Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful and issue-based campaigns, the council said intimidation would not deter the party from mobilising ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The ADC remains committed to a peaceful, issue-based campaign,” it said.