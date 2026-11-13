ASUU hails OOU VC’s emergence as chairman, committee of vice-chancellors

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) branch, has commended the emergence of Professor Ayodeji Johnson Agboola, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, as the chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU).

In a statement on Friday, the chairman of the OOU branch of ASUU, Dr Olumuyiwa Ganiyu Yinusa, described the development as a “well-deserved national recognition of Professor Agboola’s leadership qualities, institutional vision and contributions to the growth and development of university education in Nigeria.”

He described Agboola’s emergence as a significant recognition of his leadership capacity, institutional vision and commitment to the advancement of university education.

The union said further: “This is not only a personal achievement but also a source of immense pride to the entire Olabisi Onabanjo University community.

“This latest achievement further consolidates our vice chancellor’s growing influence in the Nigerian university system, particularly following his recent emergence as chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of State Universities in Nigeria.”

The ASUU observed that Agboola’s elevation to lead the national body was a testament to the confidence and trust reposed in his leadership by the wider university community.

It also noted that the development was a moment of immense pride for Olabisi Onabanjo University, adding that the achievement would further position the institution prominently in national conversations and policy engagements on the future of higher education.

The union expressed confidence that Agboola would bring his wealth of experience, vision and inclusive leadership approach to bear on the responsibilities of his new office, and particularly expressed optimism that the new CVCNU chairman would promote stronger collaboration among Nigerian universities, encourage constructive engagement with relevant stakeholders and champion policies aimed at improving the quality, relevance and sustainability of university education in the country.