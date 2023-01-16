2023: We need selfless leaders

Let me start with an adage that says “charity begins at home”. The Yoruba say that if the home is not in order, the city will look like a dumping ground. Millions of Nigerians are languishing in abject poverty despite the fact that they have representatives at the lower and upper chambers of the National Assembly.

Everybody is aspiring to become the cynosure of all eyes this year; they are less concerned about the welfare of the masses. Apparently, criminal activities have reached a crescendo in the country. All the politicians should set their motives right in terms of prioritizing the welfare of the masses they intend to govern.

Truly, people are fed up of ‘promise and fail’ leaders who occupy the seat of power. Enough is enough. Enough of monosyllabic campaigns that do not bring any change to our country.

The pertinent question everybody is asking is: shall we continue like this? Only God is a determinant of the safety of our lives and properties in the country at present. The strangulation of the economy is not in favour of anyone whether you are rich or poor. The prices of goods and services are skyrocketing on a daily basis.

What ought to be done by those aspiring to run the affairs of the country after this year’s elections is to synergise with others contestants on how peace will reign in the country after the elections. It will be difficult for anyone to rule in a country where there is no peace. The people at the helm of affairs in the country should endeavour to address the insecurity in Nigeria in order for peace and tranquility to reign.

Rev. Michael Oladimeji Olalekan, Ibadan.

