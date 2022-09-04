2023: We need a leader with fear of God —Archbishop Olaoye

ARCHBISHOP Ibadan Province and Bishop of Osun North of the Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Abiodun Olaoye, has charged Nigerians to pray for good leaders ahead of the 2023 general election.

Olaoye made this known at the 9th Ibadan provincial prayer convocation with the theme, “Our Ever Present Help”, at the Ajayi Crowther University auditorium, Oyo town, Oyo State, adding that every child of God both Christians and Muslims need to pray to God for a good leader with the fear of God.

He appealed to every citizen to participate in the forthcoming election through prayers and also take their role by casting their vote.

“Sincerely situation of things in Nigeria needs a fervent prayers that is why I will encourage every child of God, every Christians and also practicing Muslims to pray to God, to guide us to chose for us, leaders that are God fearing, leaders whom God will use to transform our nation, leaders who are not corrupt but follow after righteousness in this nation.

We need to pray fervently for God to choose that leader for us like King David, a leader who is Godly that is what we need in 2023.

“The purpose is to charge them to be prayerful and also we encourage them to pray for the Diocese especially their members in their various problems to be solved, their needs to be met, that is the essence of the meeting.

“I believe we are serving a living God, he will answer our prayers.”

Also speaking at the event, Bishop of Ogbomoso Diocese, Right Reverend Titus Olayinka stressed the theme of the programme is crucial with the situation of the country.

He said, «We believe our God is ever present, He›s available for us at any point in time and when we call upon him, He›s ready to hear us and nothing stands as a barrier except sin. He›s available and that is why we say He’s our ever present help.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE