Live a holy life, Prophetess Ayorinde tells Christians

WIFE of the General Overseer/Founder of World Evangelism Incorporated (WEBIC), Prophetess Mercy Ayorinde has advised Christians to have a rethink so as to attract God›s mercy by living a holy life, just as she said hypocrisy is also responsible for delay in achieving set goals.

Prophetess Ayorinde gave the charge while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, recently, she also spoke on the economy and politics crisis, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general election.

“God revealed to me that He wants his children to live a holy life. He said He is not happy with the mode of dressing of His people, especially women among.

“My children claim they are born again, but are not holy. They don›t practice what they preach. I want them to retrace their steps and truly serve me,” she revealed according to the revelation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE