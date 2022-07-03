2023: Tinubu will win Ondo votes ​― AYPF

A socio-political group, the Akoko Youths Patriotic Front (AYPF) has declared its readiness to give total support to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards winning all the four local government areas in Akokoland and the entire Ondo State during the 2023 presidential election.

The group who described Tinubu as the best candidate from the South-West to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 election said the people of the area will throw their weight behind Tinubu as the people of Akokoland have benefited from him through the Senator representing Ondo North, Senator Ajayi Boroffice.

The group stated that the construction of skill acquisition centres in Ikare, Ifon, Oka, Ikaram Akoko and Owo, has provided needed human skills for self-reliability for over tens of thousands of Akoko youths.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Segun Omojola, said the people would appreciate the APC candidate because of thousand of lives that had been saved through the construction of primary health centres in Oka, Irun and Arigidi.

Omojola stated that Senator Boroffice’s scholarship scheme for over 250 students would also boost votes for the APC candidate.

He said thousands of Akoko indigenous persons have been employed in the ceramic industry at Epinmi and the bio-fuel ethanol plant in Ajowa.

According to him, “The stepping down from the presidential race by Senator Boroffice for Tinubu was a brilliant step to moving our democracy forward.

“We believe the victory of Tinubu at the primary will be carried onward to the general election. The entire Akoko youths are in support of Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential race. We want the APC to be assured of our untainted loyalty.”

