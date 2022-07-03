Kwara approves recruitment of 197 medical personnel, health workers

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the recruitment of at least 197 different medical professionals to boost the human resources and efficient service delivery in the health sector.

The approval includes the employment of eight consultants, 23 medical doctors, and 72 nurses with varying specialities, Director General of the Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Mr Sa’ad Aluko, said in a statement on Sunday.

The approval also covers three senior registrars, 13 pharmacy technicians, six pharmacists, four medical laboratory scientists, five scientific officers, 20 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW), 20 Junior CHEW, and 23 hospital attendants.

“We indeed commend the Governor for this timely approval as it will help to replace some of the hands that we have lost to attrition or retirement. This also complements the unprecedented infrastructural development we have seen in the health sector. We have several modern equipments recently procured by the state government,” he said.

“Hiring new hands to deploy these machines for the good of the masses completes a great effort of His Excellency to significantly turn around the fortune of this important sector in line with his campaign mantra. We are so grateful.”

The doctors include dentists to strengthen the new dental centre, while the eight consultants include two anaesthetists to man the new Intensive Care Unit even as the government trains more perioperative/theatre nurses for the facility, he added.

Aluko said the process has since begun, adding, however, that most of the new officers and health workers would be taken from the large pool of Kwarans who had earlier applied and had been interviewed for the jobs last year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Kwara approves recruitment of 197 medical personnel, health workers

Kwara approves recruitment of 197 medical personnel, health workers