2023 Presidency: Labour Party Chieftain urges Kwankwaso to align with Obi

Frontline advocate for the political alliance by opposition political parties ahead of 2023 and former National President, Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), High Chief, Peter Ameh, has called on Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, to align with Labour Party (LP), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ameh who spoke on a phone interview with Tribune Online said history beckoned on the Presidential candidate of the NNPP to be celebrated as a hero, who powered an alliance that empower the South-East and ordinary Nigerians to have a direct feel of the Presidency, a feat coveted by the region and the poor Nigerians across the board.

He said the present political momentum favoured the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, to become the President of Nigeria in 2023 and advised that Kwankwaso should not allow the opportunity to slip off his hands to another person.

Ameh said: “The advice is that anybody that is qualified and gets to the required age and is in good health with clean record whom Obi will choose from the North and would be a Muslim will be Okay.

“If Kwankwaso feels that he is going to run, Kwankwaso should do a sacrifice for the Nigerian People, for the nation to see that, he was instrumental in bringing the presidency to the people who have never had the presidency.

“Such effort is not just to the South-East but the ordinary Nigerians and bring a mass movement to live and inject his own energy into it, so that Nigerians can have a government that they can be proud of.

“That is the responsibility that Kwankwaso have and if that does not work, when Obi picks another person that is qualified like I have earlier stated Obi will be the candidate to beat,” Ameh stated.





He said all other parties to the negotiated alliance should pull together for the success of the alliance as only a common front would enhance her victory at the poll.

“The issue is that these parties have been approached and we will continue to ask them to see the future of the Project Nigeria, the time for substitution of candidates is not ending, there is still enough time.

“We will still continue to talk to them so that they can see the trend.

Ameh said while electioneering consultant was procured to popularise the candidature of President Buhari in the alliance prior to 2015, the candidate of the Labour Party had become a media sensation without deployment of cash for popularity or inducement to internet influencers to champion his candidature.

Instead, Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to sell their choice of Obi to themselves and remained optimistic that he would be the candidate to beat in the 2023 general elections.

Ameh said the motivations for these Nigerians, the majority of whom are youths are the bad condition in the country characterised by hopelessness which they see in the Obi Candidature and presidency.

“The people are the structure and they have decided for us to create a new trajectory for Nigeria to the world. For me, it is the best option for development.

“Obi is the right person now to clinch the Presidential ticket, Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) is going to have the highest vote. The other parties know.

“Whatever gimmick they are trying to bring thinking will be effective with money politics, will not work.

“In 2015 when APC came, APC brought an American consultant, they opened Buhari Media centres in all the zones, where children were given computers to make sure that Buhari was a name and the public was talking about him all over the internet.

“Today, Obi took over the internet structures without even paying anybody, one Naira or setting up a Obi media centre; without recruiting boys to insult anybody; Obi took it over because Nigerians are fed up with the condition of the country,

“If people who are political leaders today, do not see the need to come together, to do the needful, the youth would elect Obi as their candidate come 2023.

“I am very optimistic about this. I see the energy, I see the determination and I see the courage of the young Nigerian people.

“What happened in EndSars is a lot of lessons for a lot of people, ASUU is on strike, people are not going to school, people are adding age to their ages. They cannot be able to get education, foreign students are not in our schools.

“Instead we are going abroad to get education even places as Ghana Togo, Benin Republic and Amsterdam etc. We must reclaim this mandate as the giant of Africa,” he lamented

He continued that “Obi is the best bet to take us from consumption to production, that is the message to be passed to party leaders, for them to see the reality of our time and key to this reality. So that we can give Nigeria the dynamic leadership that is required to turn the fortunes of this nation around.

