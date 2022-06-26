Alliance Française, Trace TV Naija excite Nigerians on International Music Day

“If music is the food of love, play on” is the famous opening line of Williams Shakespeare’s classic play, Twelfth Night, in which the importance of music is highlighted as a comforting art form in which we sometimes take solace.

To celebrate International Music Day, Alliance Française de Lagos and Trace TV Naija organized a free concert featuring various Nigerian artists spanning different genres for avid music lovers and concertgoers.

The event had performers like Okwei Odili, Mich Straww, Wura Samba, Tega Ethan, Majeed, Minz and C Natty as well as Dj’s Lisa Li and Skoolboy. In between sets, there was a karaoke session and a magical performance to entertain guests further.

International Music Day or Fête de la Musique is a celebration of all things related to music, as it originated in France in 1982 and is celebrated on the 21st of June every year to promote music and honour the musicians and singers for the gift of music, which gives flight to the imagination and life to everything.

Alliance Française de Lagos’s Director, Marc Brébant, expressed: “Fête de la Musique’s main objective is to promote music and enable people to enjoy and discover new sounds and new artistes with various genres like folk or Afro-fusion. We are very happy to be hosting this year’s celebration in partnership with Trace Naija and we hope to continually produce such an event in the coming years.”

M.D of Trace West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe stated “We are very delighted to have partnered with Alliance Française for this year’s Fete De La Musique celebration in Lagos, Nigeria. The collaboration effectively brought about a showcase of diverse genres of music from the Nigerian Entertainment scene which tuned attendees/music lovers to an evening of beautiful live music.

The performances from artistes such as Ekwei, Tega Ethan & Majeed showed the ever-growing influences of music and the cultural relevance of celebrating such an enigma around the world.”

