Ondo Assembly to review Amotekun law to tackle rising insecurity

The Ondo State House of Assembly is set to commence legislative work in amending the law that established the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun to deal with the rising insecurity in the state.

This was disclosed by the Spokesperson of the state House of Assembly, Gbenga Omole during the Oka Security Summit organised by Oka community in Akoko South-West Local Government Area on Saturday.

Omole, who is a member of the House Committee on Security, said the law after review, would give the Amotekun corps power to have access to improved technology and more sophisticated weapons to tackle security challenges.

He said “We (Lawmakers), have been doing our best; of recent, we have to tinker with the Amotekun law. We are looking at the law to give more backing to Amotekun in terms of procurement of more sophisticated weapons and more technology to be deployed.

“So we are supporting the government (executive) in terms of security that law is under the process of being amended now to give more power to Amotekun,”

Speaking, the Olubaka of Oka Kingdom, Oba Yusuf Adeleye, commended the sons and daughters of the community for organizing the summit, saying security is a collective responsibility.

“This is not the first time we are having this summit, but it is important to have this summit now, considering the various security challenges that we have been having and it is important to do this because we have to be vigilant now.

“Security committees have been established at various quarters in Oka and each household has been levied a certain amount as government cannot do it alone.

“We have to give kudos to the state government for establishing Amotekun corps and we give kudos to other security operatives.





“What happened in Owo on June 5 where unknown gunmen came to a church and killed over 40 people is an eye-opener that we have to be up and doing.

“We have to be vigilant; we have to know people around us; we have to take the issue of security serious more than ever because what happened in Owo could happen anywhere. We have to be proactive,” the monarch said.

Speaking at the summit, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Chief Adewole Ajakaiye, called for cooperation between the citizens and security agencies.

According to Ajakaye, “people must take their security seriously; so when someone is going out, you must be prepared for anything.

“It will be foolish for anybody to travel early in the morning and in the night, If you are traveling, arm yourself with a dress you can run with.”

