2023: PDP group wants presidential ticket zoned to North

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which goes by the name Justice and Equity Group (JEG) has called for the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party to the north in the interest of fairness and justice.

In a statement Wednesday by its Chairman and former Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon (Engr) Ahmed Muktar in Abuja, the group pointed out that the presidency of the nation, under the party, had remained in the South for a total of 14 years, when former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan were in the saddle, while the North, under late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua only remained in power for two years.

The JEG also maintained that it will be in the party’s greater interest to abide by the earlier decision of its National Executive Committee (NEC) that threw open the presidential ticket of PDP to all zones.

The group further argued that the best candidate who can win the presidential election for the PDP and “change the terrible mess which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned Nigeria to,” should be allowed to emerge from any zone in the country.

In an apparent reaction to a recent statement by Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner in Edo State and former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign who advised the former Vice President not to contest the 2023 election, the JEG said: “We think that in the greater interest of the PDP, we should abide by the earlier PDP National Executive Committee’s decision that threw open the presidential ticket of PDP to all zones.

“Let the best candidate that can win the election for the PDP and change the terrible mess APC has turned Nigeria into, to emerge.”

“While it is undemocratic to ask a qualified Nigerian not to contest for Presidency, we agree substantially that Atiku Abubakar has had his time and opportunities.

“He (Atiku) was presented in 2018/2019 as the only one with the capacity, the financial muscle, the experience to beat President Buhari. He fluffed the chance given to him by PDP. Age is also not on his side in 2023.

“Nigerians have become weary of his perennial and perpetual candidature. It may be time for him to give a younger person a chance.

“It should be noted that Obasanjo from the South contested against General Buhari from the North. Nobody mentioned that it was the turn of the North or South because different parties are governed by their own interests.

“The PDP should be governed by permutations that will give it a victory.

A blanket ban on any region from contesting for presidency under PDP is manifestly and patently unreasonable, unjust, unfair and contrary to natural justice. It is wrong and will not fly in a democracy.

“As a matter of fact, the North has better claims to the PDP ticket than the South in 2023.”

The group said that Afegbua’s position that “it will be against the run of play and natural justice for any aspirànt of Northern extraction to show interest in the 2023 presidential election within the Peoples’ Democratic Party,” is uncalled for, noting that “nothing can be further from the truth.”

According to the JEG, “Politics in Nigeria, under the 1999 Constitution, is played by political Parties, not interest groups, geopolitical groups or even individuals. It is political parties that can field candidates. Nigeria as an entity cannot field a candidate. The North or South cannot field a candidate too.

“It is disingenuous for anyone to mix up the fortunes and tactics of the political parties.

“In the APC, President Buhari from the North is about to complete 8 years, so it is perfectly normal for APC to look for a candidate from the Southern part of the country to fly its flag in 2023.

“The matter is not the same in PDP, which is a distinct political party, governed by its rules and traditions. In PDP, under its constitution, the principle of zoning and rotation is respected.

“President Obasanjo from the South held office as President for 8 years. By an accident of history, President Goodluck Jonathan from the South has also held the office of President for 6 years. This is a cumulative period of 14 years that the Presidency of Nigeria under PDP has been domiciled in the South.

“The Northern part of Nigeria has held the Presidency of Nigeria under PDP for less than three years under President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. So, where is the justice, equity and fairness in the demand that the PDP should choose their presidential candidate from the South?

“It makes no political sense and no amount of propaganda can change the facts. PDP is not APC. PDP members should not be confused with the politics of APC.”

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…PDP group wants presidential  PDP group wants presidential

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…PDP group wants presidential  PDP group wants presidential

