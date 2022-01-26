Gen. Irabor tasks media executives on publicising terrorist activities

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor on Wednesday counselled the media to be more sensitive to national interests when reporting on terrorist activities in the country.

The Defence boss, who spoke at an interactive session with media executives in Abuja, interrogated the theme: “Role of Media Executives and Editors in National Security and Conflict Sensitive Communication,” reminding practitioners that terrorists thrive in publicity they enjoy in the media.

Gen. Irabor advised all Nigerians to take interest in the well-being of the country as any untoward development will affect all citizens alike.

He explained that the military and the media must be on the same page for the sake of the country rather than see themselves as “we and them.”

He said: “All along, it is we versus them but I am hopeful that at the end of this parley today, you will no longer see yourself as we versus them.

“Rather, it will be an engagement about us and engagement about what binds us, which is Nigeria.

“What so ever influences one may have outside the shore either territorial or space of Nigeria, we must begin to understand that you are the best person to keep Nigeria safe.

“No one outside of this shores loves you better than you love yourself because you are the one that meets this challenge.”

Speaking earlier, the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, said the CDS considered media executives as key in the effort to maintain national security as the media has an important role to play in the stability of the nation.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer, Media Today International, Charles Odenigbo, said the interface marked a new beginning for military and media relationships in Nigeria.

He said: “The media is constantly looking for information backed by concrete evidence, concrete facts and they must be time-bound because time is the oxygen of the newsroom.”

