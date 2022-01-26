Compensate family of 16-year-old allegedly killed by Amotekun, Oyo Assembly urges Makinde

The Oyo State House of Assembly has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to give some compensation to the family of the late 16-year-old Peter Okafor who was allegedly killed by men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

The Assembly made this call following the adoption of the report presented at plenary by Honourable Akeem Obadara, Chairman of the Adhoc committee that investigated the alleged murder of Okafor by Amotekun at Mokola area of Ibadan.

On August 18, Peter, an apprentice working with a printing press around uncle Joe area, Mokola, Ibadan, was said to be on his way to purchase food at about 2 am when he was shot dead.

Specifically, Peter’s co-workers and people of the area had fingered Amotekun personnel for the killing adding that they spotted an Amotekun vehicle at the scene of the incident.

However, Commandant, Oyo State Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd.) absolved men of Amotekun corps from being involved in the incident, saying he did not operate at Mokola on the said day but only responded to a distress call by residents of the Sango area that they were being robbed.

The report presented on the floor of the plenary quoted Olayanju as reinforcing that his men did not operate at Mokola on the said day and that the residents were quick to quote the particular Amotekun vehicle number because the vehicle is usually stationed at the area.

However, co-workers, relatives and people around Okafor’s workplace maintained that the 16-year-old was shot by Amotekun personnel who were in their vehicle at Ward 9, Mokola area, Ibadan.

Pointing to the agony of Okafor’s family, the adhoc committee called on the executive arm of government to not only compensate but also assist Okafor’s mother through empowerment programmes.

This is as the report called on the state government to also offset the burial/mortuary expenses of Peter Okafor.

Furthermore, the report noted the need for regular training of Amotekun personnel in the state while urging the Nigeria police to conclude its investigation into the incident to enable Okafor to rest in peace.

