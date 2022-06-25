2023: Opposition party raises concern over alleged irregularities in APC presidential candidate particulars

The particulars of presidential candidates and their running mates pasted for public scrutiny by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Friday are already raising dust, Tribune Online gathered.

Investigation revealed that an opposition political party, the Action Peoples Party (APP) has threatened to initiate litigation over alleged irregularities in the particulars submitted by former Lagos State Governor and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu in the particulars submitted attached with a sworn affidavit was silent on primary and secondary schools he attended, leaving the space blank.

He however disclosed that he attended the University of Chicago where he graduated in 1979 with a degree in Business Administration.

His running mate, Kabiru Masari in his particulars disclosed that he earned a Primary School and Secondary Schools Certificates in 1978 and 1983, respectively and obtained a Higher Certificate in 1995.

National Chairman of the APP, Uche Nnadi, however, alleged irregularities in Tinubu’s particulars.

Nnadi who alleged perjury declared that Tinubu has abandoned his earlier claim of attending primary school, sworn in an affidavit to run for governor in 1999 ‘but now claims not to have attended primary school. ”

“Tinubu’s new declaration in new INEC forms of not attending primary and secondary school is false information, in view of earlier nomination forms of 2007 on oath containing alleged controversial primary and secondary schools he claimed to have,” he said.

Sunday Tribune checks revealed that the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, also was silent on primary school education but disclosed that he attended a secondary school and equally earned a Master’s degree.

Other aspirants whose details of their particulars were sighted by Sunday Tribune at INEC Federal Capital Territory FCT office included, former Kano state governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso; presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Kola Abiola; presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Engineer Yabagi Sani; Abubakar Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa; candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore; the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA candidate Chukwudi Umeadi and others.





