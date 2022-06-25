2023: Actress, Tonto Dikeh receives Certificate of Return as ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate in Rivers

Nollywood actress, Tonto Diker has today, Saturday received her Certificate of Return as the running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the standard-bearer on the platform of the African Democratic Congress in Rivers State in the 2023 general elections.

The controversial actress made the disclosure via her social media handles, nothing that she has taken a political bold step to accept the deputy governorship slot on the platform of ADC.

It could be recalled that the actress yesterday through her verified social media handles announced her appointment as the running mate to Tonte Ibraye under the platform of ADC in the State.

“History has been made.

“Yesterday, 24th June 2022 I took a political bold step to accept the Deputy Governorship slot under the platform of ADC.

“I gladly received my certificate of return presented by Chief Ralph Nwosu the ADC National Chairman which officially confirmed my nomination as running mate to Hon Tonte Ibraye @tonteibraye the Governorship candidate of Rivers State.

“I Was overwhelmed with the support and turnout of media organisations, people from Rivers State, youths and women.

“I sincerely appreciate God for the grace and strength, my honourable colleagues from the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitisation (CYMS) @cymsnigeria led the Director-General, Mr Obinna Nwaka @Obinna1nwaka for their encouragement, moral support and presence at the official unveiling held Yesterday at the ADC National Headquarters.

“As a youth and the youngest deputy governorship candidate in Nigeria, I promise to live up to expectations and assiduously with all stakeholders as long as this project is a concern.

My aspiration is God’s divine arrangements and projects, not a desperate one.

God bless all my fans, families and associates.





“Please join and work with me as we make this history together.

Let’s get to work”, her post read.

